Explore Bohol’s only animatronic dinosaur exhibit at Moadto Strip Mall

November 6, 2024
November 6, 2024

Moadto Strip Mall is proud to present an experience like no other in Bohol, featuring the island’s first-ever animatronic dinosaur exhibit. Visitors can now encounter life-sized dinosaurs that move and roar, creating a truly immersive prehistoric adventure. With free entrance, everyone is invited to come and witness these captivating animatronic creatures, including the awe-inspiring Tyrannosaurus rex, the soaring Pterodactyl, and the mighty Triceratops.

But that’s not all — Moadto Strip Mall isn’t just about dinosaurs! It’s also a premier destination for a top-notch dining and shopping experience. Guests can savor a wide range of culinary delights, from delicious local and international cuisine to sweet desserts and refreshing drinks at the mall’s fantastic restaurants and cafes. After enjoying a meal, visitors can shop to their heart’s content, exploring stores that offer everything from fashionable clothing to artisanal crafts and souvenirs.

Located in Doljo, Panglao, Moadto Strip Mall provides an unforgettable blend of adventure, flavor, and retail therapy. Whether you’re here to marvel at our dinosaurs or indulge in great food and shopping, there’s something for everyone. Come and experience it all — entrance to the animatronic dinosaur exhibit is completely free! (PR)

