Loboc Children’s Choir on US-Canada Concert Tour

The internationally and nationally acclaimed Loboc Children’s Choir (LCC) is now in its last stage of its USA-CANADA Concert Tour 2024-2 dubbed as “On Wings of Heritage 2025.”

On Wednesday, the choir will be performing at St. Peter -All Hallows Church Hall in Sacramento, California under the coordination of the Tagbilaran Association of Northern California (TANOCAL) led by its president, Doris Matabalan.

This historic project is aimed to raise awareness and support for the restoration of the 200-year old pipe organ of the Parish Church in Loboc, to enhance promotions for Bohol’s declaration as the first UNESCO Geo-Park in the Philippines, to raise assistance for the college education scholarships of the LCC, and to provide global cultural education to the choir members.

ON WINGS OF HERITAGE mounted successful concerts in churches and auditoriums across North America, supported by Boholano and Filipino-American communities, churches and organizations in cooperation with the various Philippine consulates in the area.

The LCC performed in Simi Valley, San Diego, Las Vegas, Houston, Chicago, NewJersey, New York, Philadelphia and Vancouver. The rest of the tour will culminate with concerts in Seattle, Sacramento, San Francisco and a community gathering in Los Angeles.

The concert repertoire consists of four sections: Classical and Religious Music, Contemporary Foreign Music, Philippine Music and Christmas Carols. In between these parts, MTVs from the LCC’s USB gift package of 10 original Boholano songs SOUL OF PLACE directed by KASING SINING, and the trailer of the film SONG OF THE FIREFLIES were shown as intermissions. In the Philippine consulates in Houston, Chicago, and New York, a special rendition of Rizal’s songs performed by Kenshin Ganabe and Lobocanon NY resident Irineo JOJI Libut Jr, complemented the mini-concerts performed. In Manhattan, a special concert with the CHILDREN ORCHESTRA SOCIETY was staged in cooperation with classical guitarist, MICHAEL DADAP.

The Philippine Mission to the United Nations invited the LCC last Dec. 20 to perform at the UN Headquarters in front of about 120 UN representatives and officials who were evidently amazed by the choir’s moving and brilliant performance.

The LCC’s International Travel was made possible through a grant from the following key sponsors: LIWAYWAY MARKETING/ OISHI Group of Companies through Ambassador Carlos Chan, the Provincial Government of Bohol through Governor Aristotle Aumentado and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and CCAD, the Office of Congressman Edgar Chatto, the National Commission of Culture and the Arts, the Cultural Center of the Philippines and friends, the Department of Foreign Affairs through Ambassador Cookie Feria, the Department of Education Bohol Division, and other institutional partners and friends of the LCC in the past decades.

The official travel agency of the LCC is ANGELS WINGS Tours and Travels of Zarah Dejaresco.

The choir is composed of 19 children and youth from Loboc, and 9 senior staff headed by Alma Taldo (founder and principal conductor), Lea Cal (conductor), Gardy Labad (tour manager), Odoni Pestelos and Charo Mae Apipe (technical directors), Djibril Taldo (secretariat), and Kenshin Ganabe (accompanist). Chaplain of the group is Fr. Dennis Balakid, parish priest of Loboc’s St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church.

THE CHOIR

The Loboc Children’s Choir, founded in 1980 by Ms. Alma Fernando Taldo in Loboc, Bohol, has preserved and enriched Bohol,s rich musical traditions while achieving national and international acclaim. Comprising children aged 10 to 18 from local schools, the choir has won prestigious awards in competitions like NAMCYA and global events in Barcelona, Beijing, and Gorizia, while captivating audiences, including international dignitaries, with their angelic voices and cultural values.

Despite challenges like the 2013 earthquake and Typhoon Odette in 2021, the choir has remained a beacon of hope, earning the 2022 Sudi Musical Award for its outstanding contribution to Philippine music.

Last September 2024, the choir was awarded the CCP Gawad sa Sining. Through performances across continents, the choir has successfully promoted Filipino and international choral music, inspiring communities with its dedication andartistry.

And most recently, the ALIW AWARDS of the Philippine Entertainment Industry declared the LOBOC CHILDREN’S CHOIR as First Place Champion in the Best Choral Group Category for 2024, besting 5 other Philippine choirs.

THE PERFORMERS

The Choir members include Janelle Acuña, Angel Alcala, Arianne Aliñabo, Theresa Ancla, Alynna Bastes, Cielo Claracay, Khian Donasco, Grey Dialogo, Irish Anne Galamiton, Irish Jean Guingao, Keena Ilandag, Cass Mosqueda, Gelle Osi, Rhian Pacatang, Garylle Requierme, Benedicto IV Torres, Ray Benedict Torres, Allison Trazo and Jam Varquez.

Alma Taldo, its founder and principal conductor is leading the group together with Lea Cal, Kenshin Ganibe, Fr. Dennis Balakid, Lutgardo Labad, Odoni Pestelos, Chro Mae Apipe, Djibril Margarette Taldo and Hidolito Taldo.