‘Pusher’ nabbed; P122k shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

‘Pusher’ nabbed; P122k shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man tagged as “street-level drug personality” while his alleged cohort in the drug trade was able to escape during a drug buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City.

The nabbed suspect identified as Nazareno Dahunan, 38, of Barangay Poblacion II in Tagbilaran, allegedly yielded shabu worth P122,400 during the sting operation.

Meanwhile, his companion who police identified as Bantogi Torres was able to escape as he jumped from Dahunan’s house and into the water near Pook Pantalan, police said.

Torres shook off the pursuing officers at the alleyways amid houses of informal settlers in the area.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Dahunan was taken into police custody while Torres remained at large.

According to police, both are set to be charged with violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 more newly freed drug offenders nabbed in Inabanga

Bohol police intelligence officers on Wednesday apprehended two more drug offenders who were recently released through the Supreme Court-mandated plea…

Man nabbed after slashing neck of partner’s mother in Calape

Police on Monday night arrested a man for allegedly slashing his live-in partner’s mother with a box cutter inside her…

Zero crimes on first day of Misa De Gallo in Tagbilaran

The first day of the Misa De Gallo which has been expected to draw throngs of churchgoers in Tagbilaran City…

Tagbilaran man jumps off tricycle, ends up nabbed by police for drugs

Police who were only out to call the attention of a tricycle driver for wearing shorts while on duty ended…

CAFGU shot dead by alleged NPA rebels in Bilar

One of ten heavily armed suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels who emerged in a remote village in Bilar town…

Tagbilaran PNP chief orders tighter security for ‘Misa De Gallo’

Tagbilaran City police chief Lt. Colonel Oscar Boyles on Friday ordered the implementation of tighter security in the city as…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply