‘Pusher’ nabbed; P122k shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust











Police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man tagged as “street-level drug personality” while his alleged cohort in the drug trade was able to escape during a drug buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City.

The nabbed suspect identified as Nazareno Dahunan, 38, of Barangay Poblacion II in Tagbilaran, allegedly yielded shabu worth P122,400 during the sting operation.

Meanwhile, his companion who police identified as Bantogi Torres was able to escape as he jumped from Dahunan’s house and into the water near Pook Pantalan, police said.

Torres shook off the pursuing officers at the alleyways amid houses of informal settlers in the area.

Dahunan was taken into police custody while Torres remained at large.

According to police, both are set to be charged with violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)