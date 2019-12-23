Signal No. 1 raised over northeastern Bohol

Signal No. 1 raised over northeastern Bohol

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 was hoisted over northeastern Bohol as Tropical Storm Ursula continued to move northwest, said state weather bureau PAGASA late Monday morning.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said that 17 Bohol towns were placed under TCWS 1 including Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay Alicia, Buenavista, Getafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini and Pres. Carlos P Garcia.

The weather disturbance was spotted 790 km northeast of of Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur as of 10 a.m.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80kph.

The storm is expected to “gradually intensify” to at least a severe tropical storm as it makes landfall in Eastern Visayas as early as Tuesday afternoon.

According to PAGASA, the entire province of Bohol is likely to be placed under a storm signal in its next weather bulletin today.

Ursula is projected to be 26 km east of Guian, Eastern Samar in 24 hours and out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday.

