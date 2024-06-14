BM calls on agencies to explain continue cloud-seeding in Bohol despite onset of rainy season

Second District Board Member Tomas Abapo, Jr. on Thursday called on government agencies to defend the need for cloud-seeding operations despite the onset of the rainy season.

Efforts to artificially generate rains were earlier planned supposedly to stem the effects of El Nino in the province which was placed under a state of calamity.

According to Abapo, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s Committee on Agriculture on Friday will look into the matter and allow concerned officials to explain the continued cloud-seeding operations.

He said the probe will allow the officials to make corrections in case errors were made in their recommendation.

“Although ga-uwan na man, pero di pod mahimo na putlon dayon kay rekomendado naman na sa mga kadagkuan, sa mga eksperto mao ng ato silang pangutan-on. Dili mahimo og mo dretso lang ta,” said.

Aron ang mga natungdan na nag rekomenda stongly niana, maka explain og ngano naa pa, or kung nasayop sila, maka-correct sila sa ilang rekomendasyon,” he added.

The conduct of cloud-seeding operations were recommended by Liza Quirog, chief of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, and Anthony Damalerio, chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

It was also suggested by the National Irrigation Administration and other agencies.

Earlier, Board Member Mimi Boniel denounced the cloud-seeding operations describing it as a “waste of funds.”

“Despite the onset of the rainy season, as confirmed by PAGASA, funds have been allocated for cloud-seeding operations, a measure that seems to be redundant and unnecessary at this juncture,” Boniel said.

Boniel, during the SP’s regular session on Tuesday, called for the immediate halt of the operations and for the government to redirect its resources to more pressing matters.

“Let us redirect our efforts and resources towards more pressing modes and initiatives that will truly benefit our constituents and bolster our resilience against manmade adversities,” she added. cloud seeding

Cloud seeding is a weather-modification measure that improves a cloud’s ability to produce rain.

It introduces sodium chloride in this case into certain types of low clouds, providing a base for the rains. (A. Doydora)