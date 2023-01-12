PAGASA: Improved weather to prevail over Bohol on Friday

Generally improving weather will prevail over Bohol starting on Friday but light to moderate rains are still to be expected, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Sa pagkakaron naa gihapoy mga pag-ulan pero dili na kusog. Then ugma, improving na ang atong weather conditions,” said PAGASA Bohol chief meteorological officer Ariel Abalos on Thursday.

According to Abalos, partly cloudy to overcast skies will persist over the province on Friday due to the combined effects of the low-pressure area and shear line.

Light to moderate rains may still persist throughout the day.

“Naa gihapoy pagulan-ulan or taligsik pero dili na siya pareha ganiha or kagahapon,” said Abalos.

As of 10 a.m., the LPA was spotted some 355 kilometers southeast of Surigao City.

According to Abalos, the LPA may either dissipate or cross over to other parts of Visayas and Mindanao in the forthcoming days.

In either situation, the LPA will already have less effect on Bohol by Thursday.

“Dili pa nato gitangtang ang possibility na dili pa mo dissipate and naay scenario na mo-cross pa diri sa may Mindanao ang LPA pero ang epekto niya sa atoa gamay-gamay nalang,” said Abalos.

He added that the weather disturbance is unlikely to strengthen into a tropical depression but it is still a possibility.

“Ang February and January, mao niya pinaka peak sa Northeast Monsoon. Pag naa ning amihan or Northeast Monsoon lisod maka porma ning mga LPA into a storm,” said Abalos.

On Wednesday and early Thursday, Bohol was placed under a red rainfall warning with several dams and rivers in the province threatening to cause floods.

However, rainfall decreased on Thursday morning causing river and dam water levels to subside.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, the western portion of Bohol which covers Loay, Loboc, Alburquerque, Baclayon, Sevilla, Balilihan, Catigbian, Sagbayan, Inabanga, Clarin, Tubigon, Antequera, San Isidro, Calape, Corella, Cortes, Sikatuna, Loon, Maribojoc, Tagbilaran City, Dauis and Panglao were under an orange rainfall warning.

According to the state weather bureau, there is still a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas in the province.

It also warned of possible landslides in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, the eastern portion of Bohol which includes Getafe, Buenavista, Danao, Carmen, Batuan, Bilar, Lila, Dimiao, Valencia, Garcia Hernandez, Sierra Bullones, Jagna, Duero, Pilar, Dagohoy, San Miguel, Trinidad, Talibon, Bien Unido, Ubay, Alicia, Guindulman, Candijay, Anda, Mabini, and Pres. Carlos Garcia. (with a report from A. Doydora)