Pilar bridge approach collapses amid LPA-induced rains

A portion of a bridge in Pilar town collapsed on Wednesday afternoon as a low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and the shear line triggered continuous rains in most parts of Bohol.

Captain Jojie Sarabosing, chief of the Pilar Police Station, said the approach of the bridge which connects a barangay road in the village of Pamacsalan eroded at past 3 p.m.

The collapse followed after the soil in the bridge’s approach loosened up at the height of the downpour.

“Kanig yuta sa tumoy-tumoy sa semento maoy na kankan tungod sa kakusog sa agas sa tubig,” said Sarabosing.

No one was injured during the incident but the collapse left a meter-long gap between the concrete road and the bridge.

According to Sarabosing, the same portion of the bridge also eroded when Typhoon “Odette” pummeled the province in December, 2021.

The gap was filled with soil and was already passable prior to the onset of the LPA-induced rains which started Tuesday.

“Gi ayo nana sauna pero karon na sige’g uwan nibalik. Naagian naman unta na sauna,” said Sarabosing.

The road leading to the bridge has been closed pending repairs to be carried out by the local government unit.

Sarabosing noted that the bridge was no longer passable for both vehicles and persons. (AD)