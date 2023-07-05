PAGASA: Rainfall still expected in Bohol; full effects of El Niño in October

The province of Bohol will still continue to experience “near-normal” rainfall in the forthcoming weeks despite the onset of El Niño.

“It does not necessarily mean na wala juy ulan. Naay mga pag-ulan but below normal,” said Ariel Abalos of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

According to Abalos, the extreme effects of El Niño will start to be felt in October.

“Ang forecast sa Climatology and Agrometeorology Division is possible moderate to strong ang El Niño ang mabati,” Abalos said.

The weather pattern is feared to cause dry spells and droughts, he added.

PAGASA defines a dry spell as three consecutive months of rainfalls below the expected conditions.

On the other hand, a drought is three consecutive months of way below normal rainfall or five consecutive months of below normal rainfall.

Abalos explained that the El Niño weather pattern causes weak winds from the east preventing the formation of clouds over affected areas including the Philippines.

The rains are poured over the Pacific Ocean instead of the archipelago.

“Ang mga clouds dili makaabot diri sa atoa, didto lang niya ibuhos sa Pacific Ocean so gamay lang ang mga pag-ulan so kasagaran ana diri sa atoa is mga localized thunderstorms and ang iyang accumulation is below normal,” said Abalos.

PAGASA has earlier announced that the effects of El Niño may last until the first quarter of 2024. (A. Doydora)