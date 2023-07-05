PAGASA: Rainfall still expected in Bohol; full effects of El Niño in October

Topic |  
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

PAGASA: Rainfall still expected in Bohol; full effects of El Niño in October

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The province of Bohol will still continue to experience “near-normal” rainfall in the forthcoming weeks despite the onset of El Niño.

“It does not necessarily mean na wala juy ulan. Naay mga pag-ulan but below normal,” said Ariel Abalos of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

According to Abalos, the extreme effects of El Niño will start to be felt in October.

“Ang forecast sa Climatology and Agrometeorology Division is possible moderate to strong ang El Niño ang mabati,” Abalos said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The weather pattern is feared to cause dry spells and droughts, he added.

PAGASA defines a dry spell as three consecutive months of rainfalls below the expected conditions.

On the other hand, a drought is three consecutive months of way below normal rainfall or five consecutive months of below normal rainfall.

Abalos explained that the El Niño weather pattern causes weak winds from the east preventing the formation of clouds over affected areas including the Philippines.

The rains are poured over the Pacific Ocean instead of the archipelago.

“Ang mga clouds dili makaabot diri sa atoa, didto lang niya ibuhos sa Pacific Ocean so gamay lang ang mga pag-ulan so kasagaran ana diri sa atoa is mga localized thunderstorms and ang iyang accumulation is below normal,” said Abalos.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

PAGASA has earlier announced that the effects of El Niño may last until the first quarter of 2024. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran in PAGASA’s ‘heat list’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Tagbilaran City was among the three cities…

PAGASA: Improved weather to prevail over Bohol on Friday

Generally improving weather will prevail over Bohol starting on Friday but light to moderate rains are still to be expected,…

Pilar bridge approach collapses amid LPA-induced rains

A portion of a bridge in Pilar town collapsed on Wednesday afternoon as a low pressure area inside the Philippine…

At least 278 families preemptively evacuated in 9 towns due to LPA

At least 278 families in nine towns were preemptively evacuated early Thursday amid the continued effects of a low pressure…

Malinao Dam in Pilar reached critical level amid LPA rains

The Malinao Dam in Pilar town reached critical level on Wednesday afternoon due to rains brought by a low pressure…

Classes suspended in 19 Bohol towns due to LPA

Classes have been suspended in various parts of Bohol and the rest of the region due to inclement weather caused…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply