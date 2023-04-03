Tagbilaran in PAGASA’s ‘heat list’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Tagbilaran City was among the three cities on the heat list of the PAGASA the past week as El Nino sets in.

This came after PAGASA issued the heat index citing Butuan City, Gen. Santos City and Tagbilaran City.

It said that Tagbilaran posted of minimum 37 to a maximum of 49 degrees Celsius on March 27 and 31-45 and 31-46 on March 28 and March 29, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Santos City in southern Mindanao had 36-59; 35-53; and 35-55 as well as Butuan City, the capital of Agusan del Norte in northern Mindanao with 31-43; 30-39; and 31-49 in the same days.

The following is PAGASA’s statement, saying that extreme caution should be taken during these temperature surges.

The agency warned the public that high temperatures may have adverse effects on the body, such as fatigue, cramps, exhaustion and stroke.

The actual heat index – human discomfort or the temperature felt by the body relative to high humidity – may be about two degrees higher than recorded temperatures.

PAGASA had raised the alert level to El Niño watch as the probability of its occurrence had reached 55 percent or higher.

It said the El Niño phenomenon would likely develop from July to September following a transition from the current neutral conditions in the El Niño southern oscillation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The phenomenon, which increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, may last until the first quarter of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may result in dry spells and droughts in some areas of the country, with forecasters expecting an early impact on Visayas and Mindanao regions. (rvo)