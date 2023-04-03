Tagbilaran in PAGASA’s ‘heat list’

Topic |  
April 3, 2023
April 3, 2023

Tagbilaran in PAGASA’s ‘heat list’

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Tagbilaran City was among the three cities on the heat list of the PAGASA the past week as El Nino sets in.

This came after PAGASA issued the heat index citing Butuan City, Gen. Santos City and Tagbilaran City.

It said that Tagbilaran posted of minimum 37 to a maximum of 49 degrees Celsius on March 27 and 31-45 and 31-46 on March 28 and March 29, respectively.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

General Santos City in southern Mindanao had 36-59; 35-53; and 35-55 as well as Butuan City, the capital of Agusan del Norte in northern Mindanao with 31-43; 30-39; and 31-49  in the same days.

The following is PAGASA’s statement, saying that extreme caution should be taken during these temperature surges.

The agency warned the public that high temperatures may have adverse effects on the body, such as fatigue, cramps, exhaustion and stroke.

The actual heat index – human discomfort or the temperature felt by the body relative to high humidity – may be about two degrees higher than recorded temperatures.

PAGASA had raised the alert level to El Niño watch as the probability of its occurrence had reached 55 percent or higher.

It said the El Niño phenomenon would likely develop from July to September following a transition from the current neutral conditions in the El Niño southern oscillation.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The phenomenon, which increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, may last until the first quarter of 2024.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

It may result in dry spells and droughts in some areas of the country, with forecasters expecting an early impact on Visayas and Mindanao regions. (rvo)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

PAGASA: Improved weather to prevail over Bohol on Friday

Generally improving weather will prevail over Bohol starting on Friday but light to moderate rains are still to be expected,…

Pilar bridge approach collapses amid LPA-induced rains

A portion of a bridge in Pilar town collapsed on Wednesday afternoon as a low pressure area inside the Philippine…

At least 278 families preemptively evacuated in 9 towns due to LPA

At least 278 families in nine towns were preemptively evacuated early Thursday amid the continued effects of a low pressure…

Malinao Dam in Pilar reached critical level amid LPA rains

The Malinao Dam in Pilar town reached critical level on Wednesday afternoon due to rains brought by a low pressure…

Classes suspended in 19 Bohol towns due to LPA

Classes have been suspended in various parts of Bohol and the rest of the region due to inclement weather caused…

Orange rainfall warning up in Bohol due to ‘Paeng’

Intense rains are expected in Bohol as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Friday morning raised…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply