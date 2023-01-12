At least 278 families preemptively evacuated in 9 towns due to LPA

At least 278 families in nine towns were preemptively evacuated early Thursday amid the continued effects of a low pressure area (LPA) and shear line that have been triggering heavy rains across the province and the rest of the region.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, evacuations were carried out in the towns of Alicia, Calape, Catigbian, Alburquerque, Carmen, Clarin, Candijay, Guindulman and Pilar.

Families were also evacuated in the towns of Loboc and Inabanga but the PDRRMO has yet to get data on the number persons who moved out of their homes due to threatening flood.

The Loboc River and the Inabanga River, two of the province’s largest rivers, cut across both towns.

“Kasagaran ani manageable man pero ang atong mga local chief executives conducted the evacuation as part of preemptive measures. Ang uban forced evacuation gyud kay kagabii kasige og saka ang tubig,” said Damalerio.

Bohol was placed under red rainfall warning at dawn on Thursday but water in dams and rivers started to subside later in the morning.

Earlier, Governor Aris Aumentado ordered the suspension of classes in all levels for both private and public schools for January 12, 2023.

He also suspended work for all government offices while cancellation of work in private offices and establishments is left to the discretion of company managers and business owners.

According to Damalerio, the LPA is projected to continue to dump rains in the province throughout the weekened based on the forecast of the state weather bureau.

He said Aumentado is set to convene concerned agencies including the PDRRMO to discuss disaster response measures on Thursday morning.

The governor has also ordered the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office to prepare relief goods for affected families.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Engineering Office has started to coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways in repairing infrastructure damages and clearing unpassable roads. (RT)