Man kills wife’s lover in Buenavista











A man killed his wife’s lover who he caught with her on their bed in Buenavista town, police said.

According to Buenavista police chief Captain Rico Emkerwa, they arrested Elizar Suete, 44, after he allegedly hacked to death Jorge Ramirez, 57, his estranged wife’s supposed lover on Friday night last week.

Suete was no longer living in their house in Barangay Panghagban for about three months when he arrived home and caught his wife with Ramirez.

“Kana si Ramirez is having an illicit affair anang asawa ni Suete…anang petsaha sa hitabo nauli na si Suete sa iyang pamilya, gisusi lang unya naabtan niya nga ga dug g’yud ang iyang asawa og ang kadtong laki na maingon nato na kabit,” he said.

Suete then allegedly grabbed a bolo and hacked Ramirez, who was still able to run.

However, Suete caught up with Ramirez and hacked him again near a rice paddy where the victim was left for dead.

“Distansya na sa panimay, pero namatay g’yud ang biktima,” said Emkerwa.

According to Emkerwa, Suete was arrested by Buenavista police and operatives of the Provincial Mobile Force Company in the same village a day after the incident when Ramirez’ body was discovered by residents including a police officer who lives in the area.

“Based sa info sa nagreport, na naay gipatay mao mi conduct og investigation ang among imbestigador mao na trace ang suspect,” he said.

Suete is now under the custody of the Buenavista Police Staton pending the filing of a murder charge against him. (C. Remolador)