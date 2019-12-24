‘Ursula’ strengthens; northeast Bohol still under storm signal











Weather disturbance “Ursula” has further intensified into a severe tropical storm with northeastern Bohol which comprises 17 towns still under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) early on Tuesday.

In its 5:00 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said that the center of Severe Tropical Storm Ursula was last spotted, based on all available data including the Guiuan Doppler Radar, at 315 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 4 a.m.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph while moving northwest at 30 kph.

Meanwhile, TCWS 1 remained hoisted over northeastern Bohol including Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia.

According to Visayas PAGASA Regional Services Division, cloudy skies with scattered moderate to heavy rains and occasional intense rains and thunderstorms may be expected in Tagbilaran City and the rest of Bohol on Tuesday.

Winds with speed of up to 60 to 70 kph which will cause rough seas may be experienced in the province on the same day.

PAGASA said that it is not discounting the possibility that Ursula which is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Samar on Tuesday afternoon or evening will further intensify into a typhoon.

“Potential intensification into a Typhoon prior to landfall or while crossing the inland seas of the country is not yet ruled out,” PAGASA said.

Based on PAGASA’s forecast track for Ursula however, the storm will no longer make landfall over Bohol or directly hit the province as the weather disturbance continued its northwestern movement.