Army, Bohol PNP cast doubt over CPP-NPA-NDF’s claims











Both the Philippine Army and the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) have yet to verify if the claims supposedly made by the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) – Bohol that their armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), was behind offensives launched against government troops in the past two months were indeed from the leftist group.

This came even after the claims made by the NDF Bohol were already posted on the Communist Party of the Philippines’ (CPP) website, Philippine Revolution Web Central or cpp.ph. The site has been repeatedly cited by national news organizations including the Philippine Star and The Inquirer as the CPP’s website.

According to Remonde, the CPP-NPA-NDF in the past has been sending statements claiming responsibility for attacks through hard copies, not through online means.

The last instance cited by Remonde however was way back in 2017.

“Pareho adtong 2017 na ingon sila na nangharras sila og detachment nagpadala sila og letter sa akong opisina,” she said.

The statement issued by NDF media liaison officer Jose Ignacio was posted on the CPP’s website on December 19, but Remonde said that they are still not crediting the statement as legitimately from the leftist group as of December 27.

For his part, BPPO director Col. Jonatahan Cabal in an interview on December 26 said that he was also unaware of the week-old statement issued by the CPP-NPA-NDF on Bohol.

“As of now, wala pa akong officially nabasa na report na inako nila. Taliwas yun sa kanilang organization, democratic front. Eh mali yun, dapat nakikiisa sila sa peace and development sa Bohol,” he said.

Like Remonde, he also cast doubt over the legitimacy of the statement.

“I doubt kung sila yan,” he said, noting however that he will still look into the statement to see if it was indeed from the CPP-NPA-NDFP.

“Titingnan ko po yun bukas,” said Cabal.

“Definitely kung inako nila, kung meron man, makakasuhan sila for murder kung malakaslakas loob nila, lumabas sila kung gusto nilang akuhin yung pagpatay ng isang tao, madali naman kaming kausap pwede naman namin ifile yung cases para magkaroon sila ng warrant of arrest,” he added.

In the statement posted on the CPP’s website, Ignacio claimed that the NPA was responsible for the harassment attack on a military base in Batuan and the killing of a militiaman in the adjacent town of Bilar on November 23 and December 15, respectively.

Ignacio called the attacks as “forewarnings” to the Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP).

“The New People’s Army – Bohol harassed the Philippine Army Jungle Base Training Camp in Barangay Rizal, Batuan while its installation is underway as a strong forewarning to the fascist military forces,” Ignacio said. (Allen Doydora)