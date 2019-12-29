Firecracker vendor nabbed for drugs in Dauis

Police on Saturday night arrested a firecracker vendor for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Dauis town.

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Dauis Police Station collared Saide Sultan Alangandi, 27, of Barangay Poblacion III in Tagbilaran City through a drug buy-bust operation.

In a report, police said that Alangadi sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest by the town’s Drug Enforcement Unit.

He was also allegedly caught in possession of four grams of shabu which were estimated to be worth P27,200 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

According to police, Alangadi admitted to owning the drug stash but did not identify his drug source.

He only said that it was left with him by a man from Barangay Taloto.

Alangadi is now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of drug charges against him. (wm)

