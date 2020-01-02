Ex-con nabbed for drugs in Clarin











A former convict is heading back to jail after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu to an undercover agent in Clarin town.

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Clarin Police Station arrested Segundo Dico, 42, who was previously convicted of a frustrated murder charge, during a sting operation near his residence in Barangay Bacani at dawn on Sunday.

In a report, police said that Dico was collared after he sold shabu worth P300 to a police poseur-buyer.

He was also allegedly caught in possession of four small sachets of suspected shabu which weighed 0.15 grams.

According to police, Dico admitted that the drug stash was his but refused to identify his source.

He said that it was left with him by a man who he did not know.

Dico is now detained at the Clarin Police Station lock-up jail as authorities prepare to file charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)