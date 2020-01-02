Ex-con nabbed for drugs in Clarin

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Ex-con nabbed for drugs in Clarin

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A former convict is heading back to jail after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu to an undercover agent in Clarin town.

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Clarin Police Station arrested Segundo Dico, 42, who was previously convicted of a frustrated murder charge, during a sting operation near his residence in Barangay Bacani at dawn on Sunday.

In a report, police said that Dico was collared after he sold shabu worth P300 to a police poseur-buyer.

He was also allegedly caught in possession of four small sachets of suspected shabu which weighed 0.15 grams.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to police, Dico admitted that the drug stash was his but refused to identify his source.

He said that it was left with him by a man who he did not know.

Dico is now detained at the Clarin Police Station lock-up jail as authorities prepare to file charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Firecracker vendor nabbed for drugs in Dauis

Police on Saturday night arrested a firecracker vendor for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Dauis town. Anti-narcotics operatives of…

Couple falls in Buenavista drug raid after reported to Malacañang 8888

A married couple with a total of three previous arrests for drug charges and zero full convictions was again apprehended…

Army, Bohol PNP cast doubt over CPP-NPA-NDF’s claims

Both the Philippine Army and the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) have yet to verify if the claims supposedly made…

Bohol PNP, Army hold peace rally on CPP anniversary

Various groups in Bohol led by the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) took to the streets to denounce the atrocities…

9 days of Misa De Gallo in Bohol peaceful, says PNP

Churchgoers in the predominantly Catholic province were able to peacefully attend the traditional Misa de Gallo or nine-day dawn Masses…

Man kills wife’s lover in Buenavista

A man killed his wife’s lover who he caught with her on their bed in Buenavista town, police said. According…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply