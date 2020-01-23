Alleged NPA leader’s brother shot dead in Bilar











The younger brother of alleged New People’s Army (NPA) leader Domingo Compoc was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman in broad daylight at a remote village in Bilar on Wednesday.

The lifeless body of Pelahiyo Compoc, 52, was found in a forest in Barangay Dagohoy by one Marcial Omac who then alerted the barangay authorities on Wednesday morning, said Bilar police chief Lt. Ramon Rulona.

According to Rulona, there were no witnesses during the incident but Omac who was tethering his carabao heard gunshots and went over to the crime scene where he found the victim’s remains.

“Didto mani sa bukid, kalasangan…Matud pa dihay nakadungog og buto pero lajo ra pud, igo ra nakadungog,” he said.

Pelihayo sustained five gunshot wounds across his body which were inflicted by a .45 caliber pistol based on two spent shells found in the crime scene.

Rulona said that they are still facing a blank wall as to the motive and identity of the suspect.

The police chief confirmed that Pelahiyo was the brother of Domingo, 54, who has been alleged of being an NPA leader previously operating in Negros but has recently returned to his hometown of Bilar.

Pelahiyo was an active barangay tanod (village watchman) and had no prior records with the police.

He was not known to be involved in leftist activities in their village, but Rulona who has been chief of police for only two months said that they will still conduct follow-up investigations to verify.

Domingo, also known as “Commander Cobra,” on the other hand is facing a string of cases.

He has three standing warrants of arrests – one is for the charge of murder and direct assault against a person in authority issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 1 in Tagbilaran City dated November 8, 1988.

The two other standing warrants of arrest are for charges of rebellion, both filed before RTC Branch 63 in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental. One of them is dated August 6, 2009 and another is dated June 9, 2011. (A. Doydora)