Ubay vice mayor’s bodyguard critically hurt in highway shooting











The bodyguard of the vice mayor of Ubay was critically injured after he was shot in broad daylight by still unidentified gunmen who rode-in-tandem along a national road in the town on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Diomedes Flor, 57, bodyguard of Ubay Vice Mayor Victor Bonghanoy. He is also reportedly a former elite forces soldier of the Philippine Army.

According to Corporal Fernand Doquiles of the Ubay Police Station, Flor was driving his motorcycle and was on his way home when the assailants who were trailing him repeatedly shot him in Barangay Katarungan in Ubay at past 9 a.m.

Flor was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City for emergency medical aid.

Doquiles said that they found six spent shells fired from .45 caliber and 9mm pistols at the crime scene. They also recovered two live .45 rounds.

Based on witnesses’ statements, the suspects fled towards Barangay Tipolo following the shooting incident.

Police meanwhile are conducting further investigations to identify the gunmen and the motive behind the fatal gun attack. (A. Doydora)