Man stabbed dead by companion in Loboc birthday party











A birthday party turned into a tragedy after one guest stabbed another visitor dead using a bolo in Loboc town at dawn on Thursday.

Senior Master Sgt. Rey Cubero said that the fatality, identified as Franklin Navarro of Sevilla town, died on the spot after sustaining three stab wounds from a 17-inch bolo.

According to Cubero, suspect Pedro Alaya-ay, 45, of Loboc and the victim were in a drinking spree when both figured in a heated argument at the house of their friend in Barangay Tigbao, Loboc at around 4 a.m.

Alaya-ay then left the party and returned wielding a bolo. Navarro noticed Alaya-ay and was still able to flee but the suspect caught up with him.

“Nidagan ang biktima pero naabtan ra pud siya,” said Cubero. “Nahadlok pud siguro to ilang mga kaubab, nanagan.”

Later on the same day, Alay-ay surrendered to police in Sevilla who then turned him over to authorities in Loboc.

He is now detained at the Loboc Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him. (A. Doydora)