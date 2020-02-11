High-value target falls, yields P422k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust











Anti-narcotics police operatives on Monday night seized P422,000 worth of shabu from a man deemed a high-value target in their anti-illegal drug campaign in Tagbilaran City on Friday night.

The Tagbilaran City police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) collared Donald Matela, 30, during a drug buy-bust operation which yielded 65 grams of shabu.

In a report, police said that Matela sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent during the operation along Benigno Aquino Avenue in Barangay Booy resulting in his immediate arrest.

According to Lt. Rodante Sanchez who led the DEU team, Matela was previously arrested for a drug charge and was recently released after entering a plea bargaining agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him. (wm)