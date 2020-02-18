Ex-Tagbilaran barangay councilor falls in anti-drug op











A former Tagbilaran City barangay councilor and radio broadcaster was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) on Tuesday morning.

Captain Romar Labasbas of the BPPO’s First District Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) said that they collared Roberto “Batchoy” Alba, 67, for sale of illegal drugs through a buy-bust operation along Palma Street, Barangay Poblacion II in Tagbilaran City.

Alba was tagged as a newly identified drug target but he allegedly has long been involved in the illegal drug trade based on a new intelligence report gathered by police.

“According to our confidential informant, dugay na g’yud ni siya gaduwa diri sa Tagbilaran City,” said Labasbas. “Naa kuno ni siyay na-uyab na player pud unya gi-connect nato iyang pangalan sa uban pud natong mga nadakpan na nag-divulge sa iyang pangan.”

Alba was placed under surveillance for about a week before the a composite team composed of the DEU, the Provincial Intelligence Branch and the 703rd Maritime Police subjected him to a sting operation.

According to Labasbas, they seized two grams of suspected shabu which were estimated to be worth P13,600 from Alba.

They also allegedly found in his possession a digital weighing scale believed to have been used to weigh shabu.

The suspect is now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up jail while authorities prepare to file charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs.

Alba was once a local radio blocktimer and a councilor of Barangay Poblacion II in Tagbilaran City. (R. Tutas)