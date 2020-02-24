‘Pusher’ nabbed for drugs at Tagbilaran construction site











Police on Saturday night arrested a suspected drug dealer after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu at a construction site in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said that Cromwel Inojales, 41, of Barangay Ubujan, Tagbilaran City was accosted by the construction site’s foreman early Saturday night after he was spotted selling to some workers at the site along JA Clarin Street in the city.

The foreman who was not identified by police along with other construction workers held the suspect before turning him over to the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Authorities said that they found three sachets of suspected shabu in Inojales’ possession.

He is now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him. (wm)