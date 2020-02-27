‘High-value’ target, 1 other yield P204k shabu in Tagbilaran bust











A 20-year-old man tagged as a “high-value” target in the Tagbilaran City Police Station’s (TCPS) anti-drug campaign and his alleged cohort in the narcotics trade were arrested in a sting operation on Tuesday night.

Operatives of the TCPS’s Drug Enforcement Unit collared their target, Rogelio Berdin who allegedly yielded 30 grams of shabu which were estimated to be worth P204,000, near his residence in Barangay Booy.

In a report, police said that they apprehended Berdin and his companion, Rudilet Butil of Trinidad town, after the duo allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer

Both men admitted that the seized drugs were theirs. They said that drug stash was left with them by a man who they claimed they did not know.

ADVERTISEMENT

They told authorities that they only remitted their payments to their suppliers through “Pera Padala,” claiming that they had sent P300,000 to them prior to the arrest.

Berdin and Butil were placed under the custody of the TCPS while authorities prepared to file illegal drug charges against them. (wm)