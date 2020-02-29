Man facing murder rap nabbed for drugs in Jagna

A man facing a murder charge was arrested by police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives for sale of illegal drugs in Jagna on Friday night.

In a report, police said that Jesus Tiu, 55, was collared through a buy-bust operation near his residence in Barangay Kinagbaan, Jagna at 11:30 p.m.

Tiu who is accused of murder is out on bail.

According to authorities, Tiu sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer during the anti-drug operation resulting in his immediate arrest.

Police allegedly recovered three grams of shabu in his possession following his apprehension.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P20,400 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Tiu was detained at the Jagna Police Station lock-up jail while authorities prepared to file charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

