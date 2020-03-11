Teen, 19, runs amok, shot by police in Loay











A teenager landed in the hospital after he was shot by police as he ran amok at a village in Loay in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to Staff Sgt. Francisco Luma, Jr., suspect Christian Jandayan, 19, was drunk when he threatened villagers including his siblings while wielding a bolo in Barangay Yanangan in Loay.

Police who responded to the alarm including Luma shot Jandayan thrice after he allegedly dashed towards them in an apparent attempt to attack them.

“Naabtan namo na gada og sundang, iyang mga gikontra iyang igsuon, silingan ug mga tanod. Gubot na kayo pag-abot namo, nabungkag na to ilang balay…Among gipa-surrender pero hing dasmag naman hinuon. Kung wa to namo pusila basin naay ma disgrasya adto kay ang sundang hait raba pud,” Luma said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jandayan was initially shot in the stomach but allegedly still tried to attack the officers prompting Luma to shoot him again twice in the leg.

None of the villagers who figured in the scuffle and the responding police were injured.

“Gipusil na namo para ma neutralize siya kay wild na kaayo siya,” said Luma. “Hubog man pero baw lang og naka drugs ba to kay maldito man kaayo og porma.”

The suspect is now in stable condition but is still being treated for his injuries at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

He was charged with alarm and scandal and direct assault. (A. Doydora)