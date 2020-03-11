Teen, 19, runs amok, shot by police in Loay

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Teen, 19, runs amok, shot by police in Loay

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A teenager landed in the hospital after he was shot by police as he ran amok at a village in Loay in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to Staff Sgt. Francisco Luma, Jr., suspect Christian Jandayan, 19, was drunk when he threatened villagers including his siblings while wielding a bolo in Barangay Yanangan in Loay.

Police who responded to the alarm including Luma shot Jandayan thrice after he allegedly dashed towards them in an apparent attempt to attack them.

“Naabtan namo na gada og sundang, iyang mga gikontra iyang igsuon, silingan ug mga tanod. Gubot na kayo pag-abot namo, nabungkag na to ilang balay…Among gipa-surrender pero hing dasmag naman hinuon. Kung wa to namo pusila basin naay ma disgrasya adto kay ang sundang hait raba pud,” Luma said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Jandayan was initially shot in the stomach but allegedly still tried to attack the officers prompting Luma to shoot him again twice in the leg.

None of the villagers who figured in the scuffle and the responding police were injured.

“Gipusil na namo para ma neutralize siya kay wild na kaayo siya,” said Luma. “Hubog man pero baw lang og naka drugs ba to kay maldito man kaayo og porma.”

The suspect is now in stable condition but is still being treated for his injuries at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

He was charged with alarm and scandal and direct assault. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Drug charges vs Borja dismissed

Upholding the sanctity of a person’s constitutionally guaranteed right against unreasonable searches and seizures, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch…

Teen falls in Tubigon drug bust

A teenager who was previously committed to a drug rehabilitation facility in Cebu was arrested by police for sale of…

Suspected NPA rebel nabbed for murder in Bilar

A suspected longtime New People’s Army (NPA) rebel accused of being among those who killed seven Philippine Army (PA) Special…

Man wanted for raping 85-year-old woman nabbed in Trinidad

After over a year in hiding, a 27-year-old man who is wanted for allegedly raping an 85-year-old widow was arrested…

Yap: no time to ‘relax’ as NPA spillover from NegOr, Leyte feared

The Capitol and state security forces have heightened their watch against a possible spillover of conflict from Negros Oriental and…

Man facing murder rap nabbed for drugs in Jagna

A man facing a murder charge was arrested by police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives for sale of illegal…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply