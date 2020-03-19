Pimp nabbed after offering sexual services to Bohol PNP chief, security detail

An alleged pimp was arrested after she unwittingly offered sexual services of two women to the province’s police chief and his security detail who were on patrol on the first night Tagbilaran City was placed under a curfew on Wednesday.  

According to Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Jonathan Cabal, they were monitoring the implementation of the curfew onboard an unmarked private car when the women offered their services to his men near Fely’s Pension House along CPG Avenue.

Cabal said that the women were initially unaware that they were talking to policemen.

“Merong tatlong babae na apparently nag-solicit ng sexual favor akala nila customer, nakita ko at hinuli ko lalo,” said Cabal.

Cabal said that two women were taken into police custody for violating the curfew while the pimp will be slapped with a human trafficking charge.

The two rescued women were turned over to the BPPO’s Women’s and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) while their pimp was detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up facility.

Bohol was placed under an eight-hour curfew starting Wednesday as part of efforts to fend off the coronavirus disease.

Cabal and his men were tasked to oversee the curfew’s implementation.

