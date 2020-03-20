2 curfew violators nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran











A man and his girlfriend who were caught violating the eight-hour curfew in Tagbilaran City were arrested after police allegedly found illegal drugs in their possession.

In a report, police said that operatives manning a checkpoint along the causeway in Sitio Ubos flagged down the couple who was travelling on a motorcycle from Tagbilaran City to Dauis town at past 11 p.m., which was within the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew set by local government unit.

Police questioned the driver Jack Aranzado, 31, and asked to see his motorcycle’s registration and the contents of his bag.

Aranzado who appeared rattled opened his bag and later admitted that he was in possession of shabu, police said.

He allegedly hid his stash inside a purse tucked in his underwear.

Authorities noted that the seized drugs weighed four grams and were estimated to be worth P27,200 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Both Aranzado and his girlfriend Daisy Ann Arocha were arrested and detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

They will be charged for violating the curfew ordinance and for possession of illegal drugs. (wm)