‘Pusher’ nabbed for illegal drugs, gun in Albur

Police Anti-narcotics operatives on Sunday afternoon recovered an unlicensed firearm and suspected illegal drugs from an alleged drug dealer in Alburquerque town.
The Alburquerque Police said in a report that their drug enforcement unit collared Edwin Enriquez, Jr. of Valencia town through a buy-bust operation in Barangay East Poblacion, Alburquerque.
According to police, Enriquez sold shabu worth P500 to a posuer-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.
The operation against Enriquez was set in motion after he was allegedly spotted selling illegal drugs while driving a sedan in the said village.
Police allegedly seized from his possession a fully loaded .45 caliber pistol and another carton of same caliber bullets and less than a gram of shabu.
The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P3,400.
Enriquez is now detained at the Alburquerque Police Station pending the filing of charges against him. (WM)
