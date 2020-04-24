‘High-value target’ falls in Tagbilaran, yields P102k shabu

A man deemed a high-value target in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested by police anti-narcotics operatives during a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City on Thursday.

In a report, authorities said that operatives of the Tagbilaran City police Drug Enforcement Unit collared April John Ucat, 31, of Barangay Taloto in Tagbilaran City after he allegedly sold shabu to an undercover agent during the sting operation near his residence.

Ucat allegedly yielded 15 grams of shabu following his arrest.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P102,000 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Ucat was detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up facility pending the filing of charges against him.

Police said that Ucat will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

