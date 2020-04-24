Man about to get SAP cash aid shot dead in Sierra Bullones











Two motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem shot dead a noted drug personality who was about to get his monetary allocation from the government’s social amelioration program in Sierra Bullones on Thursday afternoon.

Sierra Bullones police chief Captain Marcos Lopez said that the fatality identified as Auxelio Cafe, 53, a resident of the town died on the spot after he was gunned down while walking in Barangay Poblacion.

According to Lopez, the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds in his back while crime scene investigators found five spent shells fired from a 9mm caliber pistol.

Lopez said that the gun attack may have been drug-related considering that the victim was a known drug pusher and was included in the police’s watch list.

However, police investigators are still continuing their probe to pinpoint the suspects and motive behind the fatal gun attack.

“Basin nagkuha ni og dako na kwarta or dako na butang unya wa kabayad pero nagpadayon mi sa kapulisan og pagpangita og suspect ug pakisusi aron masulbad ni,” Lopez said.

Lopez noted that Cafe was also once tagged as one of two suspects in the killing of a police officer identified as Alfredo Butron in Sierra Bullones in 2007.

Police had several witnesses indicating that Cafe was among the killers of Butron but he was later released from jail after the other suspect confessed that he was the sole gunman in the cop’s murder.

According to Lopez, Cafe was also known to have been violent when he got drunk.

“Problema to siya diri sa among lungsod kay kung mahubog to siya, mangulata…kung mo labay ka, di ka kahatag [kwarta] kulatahon ka. Daghan na og reklamo ning tawhana, mao usa pud na sa among gitan-aw na anggulo,” he said.

Cafe’s lifeless has been turned over to his family who has been advised to refrain from holding a public viewing of the remains amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The family was also given three days to bury Cafe’s remains.