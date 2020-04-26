NBI nabs online seller for overpriced alcohol in Tubigon, seizes products in boxes











The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested an online seller for selling overpriced rubbing alcohol and seized several boxes of the his products during an entrapment operation as part of the agency’s intensified drive against violators of the price freeze implemented amid the coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 pandemic.

Operatives of the NBI collared Marniel Caluna during a staged transaction between him and an undercover agent near his residence in Tubigon, Bohol on Thursday afternoon.

The NBI said that Caluna sold 1 liter of 70 percent solution isopropyl alcohol for P199 each, way beyond the maximum price set for the product by the Department of Trade and Industry at P137.50.

According to NBI Bohol chief Renan Olavia, their operatives allegedly seized from Caluna 29 boxes filled with 12 1-liter alcohol each during the operation.

The seized products were estimated to be worth P70,000 based on the price set by Caluna and over P47,000 based on the DTI price.

Caluna has been detained at the NBI lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him for violating the Price Act.

The NBI arrested two others in the past weeks for allegedly selling overpriced medical supplies.

The agency has vowed to go after those who take advantage of the health crisis by selling overpriced goods particularly medical supplies covered by the DTI price freeze. (AD)