Drug suspect escapes during Dauis operation, live-in partner falls











A noted drug personality who was allegedly dealing shabu near a barangay hall in Dauis town evaded arrest during a police anti-drug operation but authorities were able to collar his live-in partner on Tuesday morning.

In a report, police said that the operation’s target, Niño Rey “Bolantoy” Araneta, 35, fled after he noticed that he and his live-in partner, Vivien Cabanes, 36, were subjected to a buy-bust operation near their residence in Barangay Mayacabac.

Police were unable to catch up with him but they arrested Cabanes who was left behind.

According to police, the couple was dealing drugs near the village’s covered court and barangay hall where authorities were distributing aid to residents under the national government’s social amelioration program.

This prompted the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Dauis Police Station to set up the operation under Captain Andy Corpus, the town’s police chief.

The duo allegedly sold P500 shabu to a police poseur-buyer.

Cabales is now under police custody while Araneta remains at large.

Both will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)