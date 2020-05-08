Drug offender shot dead at wake in Panglao

May 8, 2020
Drug offender shot dead at wake in Panglao

A drug offender who was released from jail earlier this year was killed while another man was injured during a shooting incident at a wake in Panglao town on Thursdays night, police said.

The fatality, identified as Amancio Pateño, of Barangay Tangnan, Panglao died on the spot after he was shot by three mask-clad gunmen, said Pangalo police investigator Master Sgt. Armand Aquil.

Pateño sustained four gunshot wounds while a tricycle driver identified as Lucelo Bongcaras was hit in the leg by a stray bullet and was treated for his injury at a hospital.

“Kadtong mga biktima, naay namatay na silingan nila. Nag-attend sila og vigil unya naa kunoy kalit ni-abot na tulo ka taw, kadto g’yud tuyo kadtong namatay,” Aquil said.

Witnesses who quickly dispersed when the shooting stated were unable to identify the gunmen as they only recalled that they were wearing masks and shorts and of medium built.

According to Aquil, Pateño was likely the only target as he was still able to run but was chased down by the suspects.

Police are looking into multiple angles behind Pateño’s killing including his suspected involvement in the illegal drug trade.

“Drug personality pud ni sa amoa, kay ilado mani sa ilaha. Monitored pud ni siya sa among mga intel,” said Aquil.

Pateño was earlier arrested for a drug charged in Tagbilaran City but was released through a plea bargaining agreement in five months ago. (A. Doydora)

