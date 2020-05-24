One of region’s TOP 10 drug personalities falls in San Miguel, Bohol











Intelligence officers of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) on Saturday arrested one of Central Visayas’ top 10 drug personalities in San Miguel town on Saturday.

In a report, police said that operatives of the BPPO Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) arrested Felix Refugio, 44, of Barangay Cagawasan in San Miguel near his residence through a drug buy-bust operation.

According to Captain Gereon Item of the PIB, they seized shabu worth P272, 000 from the suspect.

Refugio allegedly sold shabu worth P20,000 to a poseur-buyer during the sting operation leading to his immediate arrest.

Meanwhile, anti-narcotics police operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station seized P204,000 worth of shabu from two alleged drug pushers in Barangay Ubujan in the city on the same day.

The suspects who were identified as Ryan Labor, 34, and Louie Ulgasan, 22, were arrested also in a buy-bust operation.

The duo claimed that the drug stash was delivered to them by an unidentified man who was driving MIO motorcycle. The drug transaction was allegedly arranged through a detainee of the Tagbilaran City Jail.

Police are now looking into the allegation.

All three drug suspects are now under police custody pending the filing of appropriate drug charges against them.