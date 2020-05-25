Aspiring policeman, 2 others nabbed for drugs in Panglao











Police on Sunday night arrested a licensed criminologist and two of his alleged cohorts in the narcotics trade for sale and possession of illegal drugs in Panglao town.

Captain Romar Labasbas, chief of the Panglao Police Station, said they arrested John Estoque, 28, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Danao at past 6 p.m.

Two of his companions, Ian Lopena, 23, and Robertson Hongayo, 33, residents of Tagbilaran City and Dauis, respectively, were also apprehended during the operation which yielded shabu which was estimated to be worth a total of P13,600.

All three men are listed in the police’s drug watch list.

According to Labasbas, Estoque started to apply to become a policeman at the Regional Police Office 7 in 2012 but failed to qualify in three attempts.

“Mura’g naa siya’y parts sa proseso na nahagbong,” said Labasbas, adding that his failure to make into the police force was not due to illegal drugs.

Estoque and the two others are now detained at the Panglao Police Station.

He will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs.

Lopena and Hongayo meanwhile will be charged for possession. (A. Doydora)