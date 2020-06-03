2 men from Zamboanga caught entering Tubigon











Two men from Zamboanga Del Norte were caught by authorities as they tried to sneak into Bohol to “conduct business” in the town of Tubigon on Monday.

The duo was seen by village officials as they disembarked from their pumpboat at Sitio Ingon in Barangay Centro, Tubigon in violation of the travel ban imposed in the province, said Staff Sgt. Ferdinand Ceballos of the Tubigon Police Station.

Ceballos identified the two men as Roger Lague, 45, and Rey Berges, 35, both residents of Sandingan, Zamboanga del Norte.

Lague and Berges were accosted by police but were not placed under arrest. They were instead held in a quarantine facility of the town.

“Gi-turnover ni dayon sa Rural Health Unit nato,’ he said.

Both men were subjected to rapid antibody tests and they yielded negative results, said Ceballos.

They will be quarantined for 14 days and will be charged for violating the town’s quarantine protocols as stipulated in the municipality’s Executive Order No. 29. (R. Tutas)