6 Bohol barangay officials face criminal raps over SAP anomalies











A total of six barangay officials investigated by the police for alleged anomalies in the distribution of cash aid to their constituents under the government’s social amelioration program (SAP) have been charged with graft and corruption, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Bohol said on Wednesday.

According to CIDG Bohol, charges were filed against the village officials who have been identified to be from Tagbilaran and Talibon on May 22.

Those in Tagbilaran included one barangay captain, one barangay councilor and two members of a Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) while the Talibon officials included a barangay captain and Sangguniang Kabataan chairman.

The CIDG said that the officials were charged for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, and the Code of Ethics and Ethical Standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

They however refused to name the accused.

According to the CIDG, one of the officials was accused of pocketing P1,000 from the P6,000 SAP aid for a one beneficiary.

Another complainant, a solo parent, alleged that she was not given cash assistance through the SAP while another single parent who is a relative of a barangay official was extended aid.

Other than the six officials, more are expected to be charged in relation to anomalies involving the distribution of SAP aid as investigations are still ongoing.

Authorities said that they continue to receive various complaints involving SAP irregularities.

The CIDG has been tasked by the Department of Interior and Local Government to look into complaints involving the distribution of cash aid under the government’s multi-billion peso SAP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SAP was implemented to help families who have been affected by the coronavirus disease pandemic 2019 which has crippled the economy and displaced thousands of workers. (ad)