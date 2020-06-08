Barangay councilor, nephew shot dead by ex-soldier in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Barangay councilor, nephew shot dead by ex-soldier in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A barangay councilor and his nephew were allegedly shot dead by a former Philippine Army soldier in Tagbilaran City over an alleged property encroachment dispute on Monday morning.

Mansasa Barangay Councilor Carolino Pahang, 68,  and nephew Jobert Pahang, 38, who was the son of former Mansasa barangay captain Paul Pahang, died on the spot while suspect Teodoco Linghon, 65, remained at large.

The fatal shooting stemmed from a longstanding rift between the Pahangs and Linghon, their next-door-neighbor in Purok 1 Barangay Mansasa, due to their land digging, said Paul.

Paul said that Linghon was irate as he accused the Pahang family of digging into his property.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Paul, he and Linghon figured in a heated argument on Monday morning.

His son Jobert then defended him prompting Linghon to go back to his house and grab his .45 caliber pistol.

Linghon allegedly shot Jobert then Carolino who responded when he was alerted by the gunfire heard at their home.

Meanwhile, Staff Sgt. Jose Rebosura of the Tagbilaran City Police Station who was also a neighbor of the Pahangs said that both parties have long been fighting over the alleged encroachment issue.

He described Linghon as a “silent type,” adding that the former soldier got angry as the Pahangs started to dig into his property in search for gold.

This however was denied by Paul who said that they were digging to fix their septic tank.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The remains of the victims have been taken to the Holy Name University Medical Center while police have launched a hot pursuit operation against Linghon. (WM)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Akbayan to challenge Anti-Terrorism Bill at Supreme Court

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Akbayan Party will file a Temporary Restraining…

3 Bohol solons voted ‘yes’ to Anti-Terror Bill

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. All three Boholano solons were among the…

4 fish buyers from Cebu caught entering Talibon

Four men who sailed to Bohol to buy fish from residents in an island barangay in Talibon were caught as…

6 Bohol barangay officials face criminal raps over SAP anomalies

A total of six barangay officials investigated by the police for alleged anomalies in the distribution of cash aid to…

2 men from Zamboanga caught entering Tubigon

Two men from Zamboanga Del Norte were caught by authorities as they tried to sneak into Bohol to “conduct business”…

Seaman, 49, nabbed for assaulting Tagbilaran ‘tanod’

A 49-year-old seaman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a village watchman (barangay tanod) who had previously apprehended him…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply