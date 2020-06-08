Barangay councilor, nephew shot dead by ex-soldier in Tagbilaran











A barangay councilor and his nephew were allegedly shot dead by a former Philippine Army soldier in Tagbilaran City over an alleged property encroachment dispute on Monday morning.

Mansasa Barangay Councilor Carolino Pahang, 68, and nephew Jobert Pahang, 38, who was the son of former Mansasa barangay captain Paul Pahang, died on the spot while suspect Teodoco Linghon, 65, remained at large.

The fatal shooting stemmed from a longstanding rift between the Pahangs and Linghon, their next-door-neighbor in Purok 1 Barangay Mansasa, due to their land digging, said Paul.

Paul said that Linghon was irate as he accused the Pahang family of digging into his property.

According to Paul, he and Linghon figured in a heated argument on Monday morning.

His son Jobert then defended him prompting Linghon to go back to his house and grab his .45 caliber pistol.

Linghon allegedly shot Jobert then Carolino who responded when he was alerted by the gunfire heard at their home.

Meanwhile, Staff Sgt. Jose Rebosura of the Tagbilaran City Police Station who was also a neighbor of the Pahangs said that both parties have long been fighting over the alleged encroachment issue.

He described Linghon as a “silent type,” adding that the former soldier got angry as the Pahangs started to dig into his property in search for gold.

This however was denied by Paul who said that they were digging to fix their septic tank.

The remains of the victims have been taken to the Holy Name University Medical Center while police have launched a hot pursuit operation against Linghon. (WM)