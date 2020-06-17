Female nurse nabbed for drugs in Jagna

Police on Monday night arrested a registered nurse for alleged sale and possession of illegal drugs.

In a report, authorities said they collared Zenona Elsie Sajulan, 32, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pangdan in Jagna at past 6 p.m.

Sajulan reportedly worked for a district hospital but her employment was terminated after yielding a positive result in a drug test.

According to Jagna police chief Major Joseph Berondo, Sajulan was newly identified as a drug personality prompting police to set the drug sting against her.

She allegedly sold shabu worth P500 during the operation resulting in her immediate arrest, police said.

Operatives allegedly found in her possession three grams of suspected shabu which were estimated to be worth P20,400 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Sajulan is now under police custody and set to be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

