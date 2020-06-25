Family caught illegally entering Bohol, says Buenavista PS

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Family caught illegally entering Bohol, says Buenavista PS

A family of three was allegedly caught illegally entering the province through Buenavista on Tuesday afternoon while the province is still implementing travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff Sgt. Ifor Yuan of the Buenavista Police Station said that the family which included a married couple in their 50s and their underage daughter traveled all the way from Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu onboard a motorized banca.

Barangay tanods or village watchmen caught the family as they disembarked from their banca in Barangay Bonotbonot, Buenavista.

They were without government clearances for travel and entry into the province, Yuan said.

According to Yuan, the family has been placed in a barangay quarantine facility in the village.

They will be charged for violating travel restriction protocols following their 14-day quarantine.

All three will also be subjected to rapid antibody tests on their last day of quarantine before they will be allowed to go home.

The parents had explained to authorities that they were visiting their other child in Metro Cebu when the lockdown was enforced nationwide causing them to be stranded in the metropolis which has been deemed as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Locally stranded individuals are required to secure medical certificate from a government physician and travel authority from the Philippine National Police for them to enter the province.

They are also now required to acquire a letter of acceptance from the local government unit (LGU) of their destinations before boarding Bohol-bound vessels.

The requirement was implemented to ensure that LGUs are prepared to facilitate their transportation upon arrival and their 14-day quarantine at a government facility. (A. Doydora)

