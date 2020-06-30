Raps to be filed vs 2 Loay LSIs who escaped from quarantine to buy cigarettes











Two locally stranded individuals (LSI) who escaped from their mandatory 14-day quarantine to buy cigarettes will be facing charges for the violation which has drawn the ire of the town’s local government unit.

“Walay laing gipangayu kaninyo ang lungsod, kon dili ang inyong kooperasyon sa 14 ka adlaw sa inyong pag quarantine. Apan daku natong kasagmuyo ug kapungot sa pagkahibalo nga niadtong Biyernes, Hunyo 26, 2020 at 1pm adunay 2 ka LSIs nga miikyas sa quarantine facility,” the Loay local government unit under Mayor Hilario Ayuban, Jr. said in a statement.

According to Ayuban, the LSIs who returned to the quarantined facility after buying cigarettes will be charged with violation of Republic Act No. 11332 or the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.”

Meanwhile, the variety store attendant who was in contact with the LSIs and his family were placed under home quarantine as safety precaution pending the results of a rapid tests.

The LSIs will undergo testing on their 14th and final day of facility quarantine.

“Tungod sa maong panghitabo, ang tindahan nga ilang gipalitan gimanduan nga mohimo sa home quarantine hangtud mulugwa ang resulta sa Test aning 2 ka mga LSIs nga mga gahi og ulo,” the statement said.

Ayuban told the Chronicle that the two LSIs from Manila and Mindanao escaped by going through a barbed-wire fence behind the Tocdog Elementary School where they were quarantined.

The quarantine’s security was stationed at the main gate when the LSIs slipped out through the back of the school.

Following the incident, the Loay local government issued a stern warning to LSIs reminding them to observe quarantine protocols or face charges.

“Sa ubang mga LSI ug sa umaabot pang mga LSI, wa ta nagduwaduwa aning atong gihimo, SERYOSO ang atong lungsod ug dili mi magpanuko ug pag pasaka ug KASO batok kaninyo kon musupak mo sa atong lagda,” it said.

All LSIs arriving in Bohol are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine in a government facility, or a hotel if they choose to do so and cover expenses.

Since March, the province has allowed the entry of 6,123 LSIs as of Monday afternoon.

Of the figure, 25 have tested positive for COVID 19. Two of them have recovered while the rest accounted for the only 23 active positive cases in the province. (R. Tutas)