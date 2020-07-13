HVI yields P102,000 shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust











A man deemed a high-value individual (HVI) in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested by police in Tagbilaran City on Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the arrested HVI as Jalil Cadar, 32, of the Muslim Village in Barangay Taloto, Tagbilaran City.

Operatives of the Tagbilaran City Drug Enforcement Unit allegedly seized P102,000 worth of shabu from Cadar during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion 1.

According to police, they set up the operation against Cadar after he was seen selling shabu along Franklin Street in Barangay Poblacion 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police poseur-buyer allegedly bought shabu worth from Cadar resulting in his immediate arrest.

Police then seized from Cadar 15 grams of shabu.

Cadar is now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him.

He will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)