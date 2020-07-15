M16 spray leaves man dead in Carmen











A 28-year-old man was gunned down by a still unidentified gunman in front of his two daughters at his home in a remote village in Carmen town late on Monday night.

The fatality, Kenneth Cataronia, a native of Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, died on the spot after he was peppered with bullets by the gunman using an M16 rifle inside his home in Barangay Nueva Vida Este, Carmen at around 11 p.m., said Executive Master Sgt. Alpiniano Degamo, Jr.

Catariona who was alone with his kids inside the house was eating when he was repeatedly shot. His live-in partner was at work in Tagbilaran City during the attack.

According to Degamo, Cataronia sustained at least five gunshot wounds while investigators found 12 spent M16 shells at the crime scene.

The shooter positioned his rifle in a hole and shot Catariona from outside the house.

Degamo said that the gunman and his lookout were seen by Cataronia’s daughters, aged seven and five, as the girls fled from the house after hearing gunshots.

“Ayaw ug saba ha,” the assailants reportedly said to the children as they ran outside of their house.

Both girls were unable to recognize the suspects’ faces as the area was dimly lit.

According to Degamo, Catariona was a noted a robber.

The allegation remained unsubstantiated however as the victim did not have prior records with the police.

“Sa pakisusi namo didto, naa kuno ni siyay mga buhat na di maayo. Involved kuno ni sa tulis pero segun ra pud na sa mga storya sa barangay,” said Degamo.

Further investigations on the case are still ongoing to identify motive and suspects behind the fatal gun attack. (A. Doydora)