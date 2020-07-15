Tagbilaran businesswoman hammered by employee

44 mins ago
A Tagbilaran City businesswoman landed in the hospital due to a head injury after she was hit with a hammer by her employee.

Suspect Pacifico Lomo, 63, who was arrested by Special Weapons and Tactics operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station will be charged with frustrated homicide.

In a report, police said that Lomo hit Doreen Andaya, 59, who owns a lechon business, in the head with a hammer and attempted to stab her using a knife inside her store in Barangay Dampas on Tuesday.

Andaya was able to run and call for help.

She was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City where she continued to be treated for her injury.

According to authorities, Andaya had called the attention of Lomo for allegedly pocketing money allocated for buying ingredients.

This allegedly drew the ire of the suspect and led him to attack Andaya.

Police said that further investigation is being conducted on the case. (WM)

