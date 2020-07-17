Woman yields P170k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Anti-narcotics police on Thursday arrested a female alleged drug dealer who was allegedly caught in possession of shabu worth P170,000 in Tagbilaran City.

Operatives of the Tagbilaran City Drug Enforcement Unit collared Maria Theresa Arcamo, 30, of Barangay Bool during a buy-bust operation.

Arcamo was allegedly spotted selling shabu in nearby Barangay Poblacion II prompting police to set up the operation.

Police said Arcamo sold shabu worth P1,000 to a poseur-buyer leading to her immediate arrest.

Operatives then allegedly seized 15 pacejts of 25 of shabu in her possession.

The seized drugs weighed 25 grams and were estimated to be worth P170,000.

Arcamo is now under police custody and is set to be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

