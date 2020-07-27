PWD shot dead inside home in Loon











A person with disability (PWD) was shot dead inside his home by a still unidentified gunman in a remote village in Loon on Saturday night.

Police Corporal Quirino Jungco, Jr. of the Loon Police Station, said that the one of the two suspects asked for a drink of water and went inside the house where he shot the victim, Rogancio Cuberos, 54, twice.

The gunman who was wearing a facemask was invited in by Cuberos’ sister, Epifania, into their house in Barangay Tubodacu when he requested for a glass of water.

“Nangutanan ag suspect na ‘aha palit og baka ani te’ ingon ag bayi ‘adto sa unahan nay baka didto baligya.’ Mi tubag pud na ‘mao ba, paimna nalang ko og tubig te bi.’ Karon pag dung sa kusina kay didto man ag biktima, dia sa purthan gibirahan,” said Jungco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuberos died on the spot after sustaining two gunshot wounds in the body while Epifania, another sister and their mother were left unharmed.

The shooter and the other suspect who served as lookout fled the area following the attack.

According to Jungco, they are looking into land dispute as possible motive behind the Cuberos’ fatal shooting.

Further investigations however are still ongoing to probe other possible angles behind the murder. (A. Doydora)