PWD shot dead in Pilar; 2 brothers eyed as person of interest











Another person with disability (PWD) was shot dead in the province with police eyeing the victim’s two brothers as person of interest behind the fatal gun attack.

The lifeless body of Argie Ladera, 25, of Barangay Lumbay in Pilar who was a deaf mute, was found inside his home on Tuesday morning but he was believed have been gunned down on Sunday, said Senior Master Sgt. Gerry Bernaldez of the Pilar Police Station.

Residents in the area told police that they heard gunshots on Sunday morning but no one checked on the noise and reported the incident to authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bernaldez, they are looking into conflict within the victim’s family as possible motive behind the murder.

“Naa siyay mga igsuon na mga maldituhon na mosukol niya. Di siya gusto na iyang mga igsuon mo tip og puyo niya kay manghilabot kuno sa iyang mga gamit og kauban niyag puyo,” said Bernaldez.

Based on evidence and information gathered, police are now eyeing two of Ladera’s younger brothers as persons of interest.

According to Bernaldez, Ladera’s remains were discovered by his uncle who checked on him on Tuesday morning.

Ladera sustained two gunshot wounds in his chest which caused his death.

Police are continuing their probe on the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, a Rogancio Cuberos who was also a PWD was gunned down inside his home in Loon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in the town were looking into land dispute as possible motive behind the murder. (A. Doydora)