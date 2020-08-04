Man found dead with gunshot wound to head

Topic |  
6 hours ago
A lifeless man with a gunshot wound in the head was found roadside in Buenavista on Monday morning, police said.

 

According to Corporal Wilson Diosdado Daguing of the Buenavista Police Station, residents in Barangay Panaghagban, found the lifeless body of Diosdado Patayan, Jr. of Getafe at past 11 a.m. in a grassy area beside a village road.

A fisherman told police that he heard a vehicle stopping in the area and a gunshot prior to the discovery of the remains.

“Naa kunoy nilabay didto na sakyanan, pagkataud-taod dihay buto pero wala sila kita sa sakyanan, nadungog ra niya buto kausa,” said Daguing.

Daguing added that the body was found in a remote area which was rarely traversed by motorists.

Patayan who had no wallet and identification card was positively identified by his wife Elvira who found out of his death through a Facebook post showing his remains.  

The victim reportedly left his home in Getafe on Monday morning and was not seen since then.

 

Police meanwhile are continuing their investigation to determine the motive and suspected behind the murder. (A. Doydora)

