HVT yields P3.7 million shabu in Dauis bust











Police intelligence officers on Wednesday morning seized shabu worth P3.7 million in from a high-value drug target during a drug buy-bust operation in Dauis.

Authorities confiscated the drugs allegedly from Carlos Lamanilao, 43, a company driver of Oceana Food Product in Barangay Camanaga in San Miguel town.

Operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) led by Captain Gereon Item collared Laminilao in Barangay Dao, Dauis after he was allegedly spotted selling shabu in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police poseur-buyer allegedly bought shabu worth P125,000 Dasugo leading to his immediate arrest.

Upon his arrest, police found 19 more packs of suspected shabu in his possession.

Laminilao allegedly admitted that the drug stash was his but claimed that he did not know the supplier who handed it over to him.

He is now under police custody as the PIB is set to file charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs.