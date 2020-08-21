Retired cop shot dead in Panglao











Photo: via Arcay Soul

A retired policeman was shot dead in by still unidentified gunmen on Friday morning in Panglao town.

The fatality, Ramon Bolongaita, of Barangay Bil-isan, Panglao was on his routine daily bike ride when motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem shot him repeatedly at past 6:20 a.m., said Corporal Chito Galua of the Panglao Police Station.

“Naigo sa iyang ulo pero wala pa namo ma determine kung puli g’yuy samad ani,” said Galua, adding that they found three empty shells fired from a 9mm pistol at the crime scene.

Bolongaita died on the spot due to injuries sustained.

Residents in the area only noticed gunshots and only saw the lifeless body upon checking.

Police are still continuing their investigation to identify the suspects and motive behind the fatal gun attack.

Bolongaita retired as a police officer in 2015 and was last assigned in Cebu City. (R. Tutas)