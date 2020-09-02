31-year-old man nabbed for rape in Loboc











Police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman in a heavily vegetated and secluded area in Loboc.

The suspect, Roniel Lagumbay, of Barangay Oy in Loboc who was allegedly drunk during the incident claimed that the intercourse was consensual but this was denied by the victim.

“Base sa suspect na nihanyo daw siya pero ang babaye ingon na dili g’yud siya kay syempre puro man sila minyo,” said Staff Sgt. Urven Molina of the Loboc Police Station.

Lagumbay was arrested on Sunday afternoon, just several hours after the incident.

According to Molina, Lagumbay and the victim chanced upon each other in a secluded area where she was gathering wood and exercising.

“Base sa version sa biktima padung siya mangahoy then dang exercise, walking-walking kay naa kuno siyay’s high-blood pressure…didto sila nagkahinagbo,” said Staff Sgt. Urven Molina of the Loboc Police Station.

Lagumbay allegedly grabbed the victim’s bolo and pulled her to a grassy area where he allegedly raped her.

“Sa iyang huna-huna sa biktima, kay di man g’yud siya maka-iskapo, mao na pugos nalang siya, kay og mo resist pa pud siya sama sa iyang giingon namo, mapatay man pud siya. She wanted to spare her life, so she gave in,” said Molina.

The victim immediately reported the incident to the police who in turn launched a hot pursuit operation against Lagumbay.

Molina said that a composite team of the Loboc Police Station arrested Lagumbay who was hiding in his aunt’s residence in the town at past 3pm.

Authorities later found out that Lagumbay was in a drinking session which started on Saturday night and ended in the wee hours of Sunday.

He may have chanced upon the victim when he was about to go home from the drinking spree, police said.

Lagumbay remained detained while authorities have filed a rape charge against him. (A. Doydora)